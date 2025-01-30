- Home
- Pakistan
- President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 6 terrorists in N Waziristan IBO
President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For Killing 6 Terrorists In N Waziristan IBO
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for their bravery in eliminating Fitna-ul-Khawarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan District.
The president and prime minister paid homage to Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem who embraced martyrdom while valiantly confronting the Khawarij terrorists during the operation, the President's and Prime Minister’s Office in separate news releases said.
The president and prime minister praised the bravery and patriotism of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem Shaheed and expressed heartfelt grief over the martyrdom of the two valiant sons of the soil.
President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy with the families of martyrs and prayed for patience to bear their loss.
"Security forces will continue operations until terrorists are completely eliminated. Our resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country will remain unwavering," the president said. The president reiterated the national resolve to completely eliminate Fitna-ul-Khawarij.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and patience for their bereaved families.
“We will not let the great sacrifices of the sons of the nation go in vain and will destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-state elements,” the prime minister said.
The government and security forces were mobilized to completely eradicate terrorism from the country, he added.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers of Hazara division face heavy losses as prolonged drought threatens crops5 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 6 terrorists in N Waziristan IBO6 minutes ago
-
18 arrested,weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
In IIOJK, over 52% 8th class students cannot read text of 2nd standard15 minutes ago
-
Kausar Kazmi welcomes American delegation, boosting economic ties15 minutes ago
-
KP Transport Dept to be fully digitalized in 1.5 years: Rangiz Khan15 minutes ago
-
KP CM announces package for journalists of PPC25 minutes ago
-
Tehreek-e-Awami Huqooq Circle Bakot announces Kohala Bridge blockade26 minutes ago
-
Passenger bus overturns near Kotli Kohala, 2 fatalities reported36 minutes ago
-
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR43 minutes ago
-
Mian Latif warns PTI's founder lust for power continues to destabilize country45 minutes ago
-
KP,P&DD organizes review meeting on development projects in division56 minutes ago