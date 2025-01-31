President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For Killing 10 Terrorists KP Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for their bravery on eliminating 10 Khawarij terrorists during successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
In separate messages, the president and prime minister reiterated their resolve to completely eradicate Fitna-ul-Khawarij (terrorism) from the country.
The President said that the security forces were taking action to eradicate the menace of terrorism, whereas the entire nation was united against terrorism.
"Operations against Fitna-ul-Khawarij will continue until terrorism is completely eradicated," President Zardari said.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the security forces for various successful operations against Fitna-ul-Khawarij terrorists in Kolachi, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan districts.
"The entire nation stands with security forces in the fight against terrorists and are resolute to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country," the prime minister said.
