President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 17 Khawarij in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 17 Khawarij terrorists during an operation in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister lauded the bravery of the security forces for eliminating 17 terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij.

President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed to continuing security operations until the complete eradication of terrorism.

"The successful operations by our security forces against terrorists are commendable," the President said, vowing to uphold the unwavering commitment to the defense of the country and the elimination of terrorism.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pointed out "the killing of 71 Khawarij terrorists during the security operations in North Waziristan over the past three days clearly shows that our law enforcement agencies are fully determined and vigilant in their mission to eliminate terrorism".

"We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of these terrorists (enemies of humanity), in the same resolute manner," he added.

The prime minister expressed the determination to continue war against terrorism until the complete eradication of this menace from the country.