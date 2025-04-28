Open Menu

President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For Killing 17 Khawarij In North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 17 Khawarij in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 17 Khawarij terrorists during an operation in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister lauded the bravery of the security forces for eliminating 17 terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij.

President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed to continuing security operations until the complete eradication of terrorism.

"The successful operations by our security forces against terrorists are commendable," the President said, vowing to uphold the unwavering commitment to the defense of the country and the elimination of terrorism.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pointed out "the killing of 71 Khawarij terrorists during the security operations in North Waziristan over the past three days clearly shows that our law enforcement agencies are fully determined and vigilant in their mission to eliminate terrorism".

"We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of these terrorists (enemies of humanity), in the same resolute manner," he added.

The prime minister expressed the determination to continue war against terrorism until the complete eradication of this menace from the country.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

17 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

1 hour ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

2 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

2 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

2 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

3 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan