President, PM pay tribute to security personnel for embracing martyrdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan Army's Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havaldar Noor Ahmed for embracing martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in district Harnai.

The entire nation is thankful to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives in defence of their motherland, the president said in a statement issued by the President House Press Wing.

He also lauded the security forces for killing three terrorists during the operation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said that the sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism will never go in vain.

He expressed the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

The president and the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.