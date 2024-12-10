President, PM pay tribute to Sowar Hussain on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on the 53rd anniversary of his martyrdom, in recognition of his exemplary gallantry and sacrifice to safeguard the homeland.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, lauded Sowar Hussain's valor in the 1971 war when he played a key role in identifying the enemy and destroying their 16 tanks with anti-tank guns.

They said the whole nation was proud of its martyrs including Sowar Muhammad Hussain and their families and would never forget their sacrifices for the country.

"Sowar Hussain Shaheed displayed unparalleled courage and valor during the 1971 war. He fought the enemy with courage and bravery. The entire nation salutes him for his exceptional gallantry and patriotism," President Zardari remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that using his exceptional professional military skills, Sowar Shaheed defeated the enemy despite its overwhelming strength.

"Sowar Hussain Shaheed laid down his life to safeguard the country setting an example of courage and bravery. His unshakable determination to protect the country and embracing martyrdom while fulfilling his oath is a role model for future generations," the prime minister added.