President, PM pay tributes to Kargil war hero on 23rd martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday paid tributes to Captain Karnal Sher Khan for his valour and bravery on the 23rd anniversary of his martyrdom.

In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister said the sacrifice of the national hero, also the recipient of the highest gallantry award Nishan-e-Haider, would always be remembered.

President Dr Arif Alvi said the nation was indebted to the immense sacrifices rendered by the martyred soldiers for the sovereignty of their motherland.

PM Sharif said the nation paid tributes to Kargil war hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan on his 23rd martyrdom anniversary.

"The mountains of Kargil may not have seen such an act of valour when he led his troops to clear a vital position as the enemy bullets rained." he tweeted.