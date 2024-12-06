Open Menu

President, PM Pays Tribute To Major Shabbir Shareef On His 53rd Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:10 AM

President, PM pays tribute to Major Shabbir Shareef on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on the 53rd anniversary of his martyrdom, recognising his gallantry and sacrifice to safeguard the country.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, lauded the valor of Major Shabbir Shaheed while fighting the enemy in the 1971 war without caring about his own life.

They said that the whole nation was proud of martyred Major Shabbir for his gallantry and sacrifice and reiterated that the people of Pakistan would never forget the sacrifices of their soldiers. They also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed and other martyrs in paradise.

"The entire nation is proud of brave officers like Major Shabbir Sharif who sacrificed his life for the defense of the motherland. The nation recognizes the sacrifices of all the martyrs and will not forget them," the president remarked.

Calling Major Shabbir Sharif a model of courage and bravery, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that in the 1971 war, he held back the enemy's advance at Sulemanki.

"Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed not only defended his position but also disabled enemy tanks with an anti-tank rifle and eliminated the enemy, including their company commander. Despite its numerical superiority, the enemy could not withstand the effective defense of Major Shabbir Sharif," he remarked.

He said that Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed laid down his life to protect the motherland. His patriotism and the spirit of self-sacrifice for the country's defense, by offering his own life, is an inspiring example for the younger generation, he added.

"The entire nation, including myself, is proud of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed and his family. His dutifulness and loyalty to the nation will continue to inspire future generations," the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Company Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

1 hour ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

10 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

10 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

10 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

10 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

10 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

10 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

10 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

10 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

10 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan