President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard minorities’ rights

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of National Minorities Day, have said observance of this day is reiteration of commitment of the state towards safeguarding the rights of minority communities as equal citizens and providing them with an enabling environment to excel in every walk of life.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2021) National Minority Day is being observed today (Wednesday) to commemorate the contribution of minorities in progress of Pakistan.

The day is observed to recall the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and to reaffirm the commitment that despite belonging to different faiths, we are one nation. Events, seminars, and social gatherings are arranged across the country on the day by members of various religious minorities.

The President in his message said the government has been making consistent efforts for welfare and facilitation of minorities.

The Prime Minister in his message said the government has empowered the National Commission for Minorities to play its mandated role in an effective manner.

He said our parliamentarians, civil servants and other members of minority communities, working in governmental and non-governmental domain not only add value to the overall business of the state but also represent moderate face of our society.