President, PM Reiterate Resolve To Wipe Out Terrorism As 12 Security Personnel Martyred In Bannu
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of 12 security forces personnel in a terrorist attack that took place in Bannu.
In their separately issued statements, both the president and prime minister paid tributes to the armed forces personnel for sacrificing their lives and killing six terrorists while safeguarding the country.
"The whole nation salutes the soldiers for sacrificing their lives for the security of their motherland," the president said and reiterated the nation's resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.
He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in paradise and for strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.
"The sacrifices of the nation's soldiers will never be squandered. The Fitna Al Khawarij (terrorist) posing threats to the lives and properties of the people will have to pay a heavy price for it," Prime Minister Shehbaz said and reiterated that the fight against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of this scourge.
