President, PM remember Burhan Wani as a "symbol" of Kashmiri freedom struggle, resistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :As the people of Kashmir observe the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani on Friday, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid him tribute calling him a "symbol" of Kashmiri freedom struggle.

"Martyred Burhan Wani has become symbol of Kashmiri freedom struggle against brutal Indian Occupied Forces," the president wrote on Twitter.

He said the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani in 2016 had rekindled the passion of Kashmiris for freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said Wani's martyrdom also gave a reminder to reemphasise the resolution of Kashmir dispute in spirit of the UNSC resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called Wani a "symbol of Kashmiris' courageous resistance" against the Indian occupation.

He said the Indian troops in IIOJK unjustifiably tortured Wani and forced him to pick guns instead of education.

He said Wani had written a chapter of great sacrifice against the illegal occupation of India and that even 0.9 million troops could not deter the commitment of such brave sons of soil.

The prime minister said Burhan Wani was the dear son of a Kashmiri mother who used to teach Holy Quran and of a teacher father who taught students.

The prime minister said for over 70 years, the courageous Kashmiri people were struggling for their right to self-determination.

He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations to ensure implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council by holding a plebiscite in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed Pakistan's continued support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs including Burhan Wani.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement said that the government and people of Pakistan paid strong tribute to the life and legacy of Kashmiri youth Burhan Wani for his selfless contribution to his Kashmiri brethren to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

"While paying homage to Burhan Wani as the face of the indigenous Kashmir freedom movement, Pakistan once again urges the government of India to desist from indiscriminate use of force and relentless targeting of Kashmiris especially the youth," the spokesperson said.