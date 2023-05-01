President, PM stress upon protecting rights of labourers

(@Abdulla99267510)

The President says this year we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on International Labour Day paid rich tribute the labourers for their hard work and stressed upon protection of their rights.

The President in a statement said this year we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

He said the labour force is backbone of our economy and it is highly essential to take steps for protection of their rights by strictly enforcing the labour laws to discourage unfair labour practices.

The Prime Minister in his message expressed the committment to improve the working and living conditions of workers and to supplement their welfare by providing them better housing, education, and health facilities.

He said keeping in view the high inflation rates and other economic challenges, the government has increased the minimum monthly wages of workers from 17,500 rupees to 25,000 rupees.

The Prime Minister said the government has also embarked upon programmes of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country.