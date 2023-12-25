Open Menu

President, PM Stresses Upon Unity Under Quaid’s Guiding Principles

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon unity, hope and justice for the promotion of Islamic ideals, moral values, unity and brotherhood.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2023) President Dr.Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have stressed upon the need of forging of unity for the continuity of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law and for the elimination of extremist forces.

In his message on the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, President Dr. Arif Alvi said Quaid-i-Azam was the great benefactor of the nation whose tireless efforts led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Dr Arif Alvi said Quaid-i-Azam advocated for the rights of the Muslim community.

The President said the current situation demands to follow the vision of Father of the Nation and his guiding principles in letter and spirit to promote unity and democratic values.

Dr Arif Alvi stressed upon unity, hope and justice for the promotion of Islamic ideals, moral values, unity and brotherhood.

In his message, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that Quaid’s principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’ should be the guiding principles for all as a nation to realize the democratic state as conceived by its founder.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a beacon of guidance owing to his unmatched character and extraordinary leading qualities.

He said that resolve and undeterred will of the Quaid had infused the Muslims with firm determination and courage to face all the ordeals in the continuation of their struggle and in way of achievement of their great goal.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi stressed to adopt the golden principles of unity, discipline and faith of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for development and prosperity of the country.

In his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Murtaza Solangi said Muhammad Ali Jinnah made possible the creation of Pakistan where all citizens have equal opportunities to live and develop without any discrimination of colour, caste, religion or language.

Murtaza Solangi said Quaid-e-Azam tirelessly fought for the freedom and establishment of a separate independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The Caretaker Minister said Quaid-e-Azam turned the dream of Pakistan into a reality through his determination and extraordinary character.

