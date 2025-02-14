President, PM Strongly Condemn Blast In Harnai, Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Shahrag area of Harnai district, Balochistan, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.
In separate statements, the president and the prime minister offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those died in the terrorist incident.
They also vowed to continue efforts till the elimination of terrorism from the country.
PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical support to the injured. He also prayed for their early recovery.
The prime minister said the individuals who harm the lives and property of innocent and defenseless citizens will have to pay a very heavy price.
