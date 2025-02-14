Open Menu

President, PM Strongly Condemn Blast In Harnai, Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM

President, PM strongly condemn blast in Harnai, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Shahrag area of Harnai district, Balochistan, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those died in the terrorist incident.

They also vowed to continue efforts till the elimination of terrorism from the country.

PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical support to the injured. He also prayed for their early recovery.

The prime minister said the individuals who harm the lives and property of innocent and defenseless citizens will have to pay a very heavy price.

Recent Stories

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

41 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

41 minutes ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

1 hour ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

4 hours ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

11 hours ago
 UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating ..

UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange

11 hours ago
 European Commission sues seven member states for ..

European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..

11 hours ago
 9th Xposure International Photography Festival to ..

9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..

11 hours ago
 Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024

Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan