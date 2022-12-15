UrduPoint.com

President, PM Strongly Condemn Miranshah Suicide Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Miranshah, Noth Waziristan that left security personnel and a civilian dead.

In their separate statements, both vowed to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the country.

President Alvi said the entire nation was committed to fighting terrorism.

Prime Minister Sharif said those killing innocent people could not be regarded as Muslims. The terrorists were acting on the will of anti-state elements, he added.

The president and the prime minister prayed for the souls of Havaldar Muhammad Ameer and a civilian who lost their lives in the terror incident.

Both paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by security personnel for the safety of the homeland

