President, PM Strongly Condemn Peshawar Terror Incident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:41 PM

President, PM strongly condemn Peshawar terror incident

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist incident at a madrassah in Peshawar, resulting in death of many people with several others injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist incident at a madrassah in Peshawar, resulting in death of many people with several others injured.

In their separate messages, the President and the Prime Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace.

An explosion at the madrassah of Speen Jamaat mosque occured at 8.30 a.m., killing at least seven people and wounded 83 others, police and health officials said as per initial reports.

More Stories From Pakistan

