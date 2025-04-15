Open Menu

President, PM Strongly Condemn Terror Attack On Security Vehicle In Mastung

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary in the Shamsabad area of Mastung district in Balochistan.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, expressed grief over the martyrdom of three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary.

They prayed for peace for the martyred souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

President Zardari also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and reiterated the nation's resolve for continuous efforts to wipe out terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured.

"We will thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists, who are enemies of humanity. Our war against terrorists will continue until the scourge of terrorism is completely eradicated from the country," the prime minister added.

