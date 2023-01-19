UrduPoint.com

President, PM Strongly Condemn Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Panjgur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2023 | 11:29 AM

Both President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the services and great sacrifices of the security personnel for the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the security forces in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

Expressing grief over the martyrdom of four security personnel in the attack, the President reiterated that the whole nation is resolved to fight out terrorism.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said Pakistan expects Iran will ensure that its soil is not used for cross border attacks.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb have also condemned the attack and reiterated the government's resolve to curb terrorism.

