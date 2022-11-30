UrduPoint.com

President, PM Vow Not To Let Terrorism Harm Anti-polio Efforts

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

President, PM vow not to let terrorism harm anti-polio efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attack at a police van deputed on the security of an anti-polio team and said such nefarious designs would not be allowed to harm the country's commitment to eliminate the disease.

In their separate statements on the terrorist incident in Quetta's Baleli area, the president and the prime minister expressed their resolve to continue efforts till the complete end of polio.

President Alvi paid tribute to the efforts of health workers and police personnel for saving the children of the country from the crippling disease.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of the deceased and for the early recovery of the wounded.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said polio workers across the country were fulfilling their responsibilities without caring about their lives.

He stressed that eliminating polio virus from the country was amongst the top priorities of the government and vowed not to rest until polio was completely eradicated.

He asserted that 'evil elements' would fail to harm the anti-polio campaign in the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Suicide Attack Prime Minister Quetta Police Polio Van From Government Top Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

2 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.