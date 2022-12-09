UrduPoint.com

President, PM Vow To Eliminate Corruption In All Its Forms

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Both the President and the Prime Minister say fighting corruption is a serious concern for developing countries, especially Pakistan, as it weakens security and hinders economic growth.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to eliminate corruption in all its forms and manifestations and promote transparency and accountability in our governance system.

In his message on International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday, he said fighting corruption is a serious concern for developing countries, especially Pakistan, as it weakens security and hinders economic growth.

He said the International Anti-Corruption Day provides everyone with an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made over the past years in the fight against corruption, but also to think about the work that remains to be done in the years ahead.

Dr Arif Alvi expressed hope that Pakistan can emerge as a strong and prosperous nation if we make sincere efforts to root out this menace from our society.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the need to strengthen institutions for eradicating corruption from the country by following the golden principles of islam and ensuring supremacy of law.

In his message on the occasion of World Corruption Day today, he said this Day marks renewal of our pledge to root out this scourge as it is a major obstacle in the way of development and prosperity of any country and leads to its economic and administrative destruction.

He emphasised the need for doing away with the practice of using corruption as a tool for political victimization.

The Prime Minister regretted that the previous government jailed political opponents on the basis of frivolous corruption allegations.

Terming corruption as a major national issue, the Prime Minister said instead of merely using it for political sloganeering and point scoring, serious efforts should be made for its eradication.

The Prime Minister urged all political circles to prepare a clear roadmap to get rid of corruption.

