UrduPoint.com

President, PM Vow To Eliminate Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

President, PM vow to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed their resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Both expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Brigadier Mustafa Barki and other soldiers in separate terrorist incidents in South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

President Alvi said the nation stood with its brave soldiers in the fight against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said, "Our brave sons of the soil have laid down their lives protecting the country from the enemy forces.""Terrorism will be uprooted as it is against the very idea of Pakistan," he wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif South Waziristan Prime Minister Twitter Dera Ismail Khan From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

18 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

11 hours ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.