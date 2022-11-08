President PMC to visit GB to monitor MDCAT exam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Prof. Dr. Noshad Ahmad Shaikh will visit Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to ensure the smooth execution of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination.

According to PMC, the commission is conducting the MDCAT exam for the first time in Gilgit-Baltistan and the president PMC said that he will personally visit the Gilgit on the November 13 to ensure smooth and transparent execution of the MDCAT exam.

He also refuted all rumors and baseless information regarding any delay in the MDCAT exam and confirmed that the MDCAT exam will be held on November 13. He said that PMC is working in close coordination with all exam-conducting bodies across Pakistan so that there should be nothing hampering the exam.

He added that since the MDCAT exam in Gilgit is being conducted for the first time and being the president of PMC he would personally like to observe all the arrangements and responses of candidates in that area.

He said that PMC has made all necessary provisions for the said examination and they are looking forward to its successful execution.

President PMC said that in order to facilitate students and candidates across Pakistan department extended the MDCAT exam date, re-opened the registration date to accommodate a maximum number of candidates, especially from flood-affected areas, and also re-opened the registration portal for the change in provincial centers.

He added that the aim of the organization is merely to facilitate students and candidates without any iota of doubt followed by carrying out smooth and transparent MDCAT 2022.