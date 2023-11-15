President PMDC attends medical regulation conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Dr. Rizwan Taj has attended the 15th annual conference on medical regulation held in Bali.

The esteemed gathering, a premier event in the medical community, brought together regulatory leaders, healthcare professionals, and experts to deliberate on critical issues shaping the landscape of medical regulation.

The conference, a pivotal platform for sharing insights and fostering collaboration, featured a diverse range of discussions, workshops, and presentations.

President PMDC Dr. Rizwan Taj actively participated in various sessions, contributing valuable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing medical regulation in Pakistan.

President PMDC, in his discussion, emphasized on the importance of effective regulation in ensuring the highest standards of healthcare delivery.

He emphasized the need for continuous advancements in regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the evolving landscape of medical science and technology.

The President PMDC engaged in dialogues with international counterparts, fostering global cooperation in addressing shared regulatory challenges.

The exchange of ideas and best practices is expected to enhance the PMDC's commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding professional standards in the medical field.

The event served as a platform for the delegation to showcase Pakistan's achievements in medical regulation and learn from global experiences.

The 15th annual conference on medical regulation reaffirms PMDC's dedication to staying at the forefront of advancements in medical regulation.

By actively participating in such forums, the council demonstrates its commitment to fostering a regulatory environment that ensures the highest quality of healthcare for the people of Pakistan.