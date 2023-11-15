Open Menu

President PMDC Attends Medical Regulation Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

President PMDC attends medical regulation conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Dr. Rizwan Taj has attended the 15th annual conference on medical regulation held in Bali.

The esteemed gathering, a premier event in the medical community, brought together regulatory leaders, healthcare professionals, and experts to deliberate on critical issues shaping the landscape of medical regulation.

The conference, a pivotal platform for sharing insights and fostering collaboration, featured a diverse range of discussions, workshops, and presentations.

President PMDC Dr. Rizwan Taj actively participated in various sessions, contributing valuable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing medical regulation in Pakistan.

President PMDC, in his discussion, emphasized on the importance of effective regulation in ensuring the highest standards of healthcare delivery.

He emphasized the need for continuous advancements in regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the evolving landscape of medical science and technology.

The President PMDC engaged in dialogues with international counterparts, fostering global cooperation in addressing shared regulatory challenges.

The exchange of ideas and best practices is expected to enhance the PMDC's commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding professional standards in the medical field.

The event served as a platform for the delegation to showcase Pakistan's achievements in medical regulation and learn from global experiences.

The 15th annual conference on medical regulation reaffirms PMDC's dedication to staying at the forefront of advancements in medical regulation.

By actively participating in such forums, the council demonstrates its commitment to fostering a regulatory environment that ensures the highest quality of healthcare for the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Event From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

11 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

25 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

3 hours ago
IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan