President PML N GB Issues Show Cause Notice For Violating Party's Election Code Of Conduct
Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:00 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Saturday issued a show cause notice to former Deputy Speaker Jaffar Ullah for withdrawing from the election 2020.
You joined an illegal committee in your constituency against the mandate given to you as a candidate by the Central Parliamentary board of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the notice reads.
PML-N provincial chief, in his notice, said that withdrawing from election damaged the authority and discipline of the Central Parliamentary Board and also disappointed the PML-N workers, voters and supporters.
"You have violated the discipline of the PML-N and are bound to explain to the disciplinary committee in accordance with the Article 147 (A) of the PML-N Constitution," the notice further reads.