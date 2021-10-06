UrduPoint.com

President PPP Bannu Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:14 PM

President PPP Bannu shot dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bannu , Malik Ashfaq Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants near Bannu district court on Wednesday.

Police said Malik Ashfaq had just left the court premises after attending a hearing when assailants fired him to death.

Soon after the incident police reached the crime scene and collected evidence for investigation.

Body of the deceased was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medico legal procedure.

The police after registering a case have started investigation and search for the perpetrators involved.

