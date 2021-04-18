President PPPP condoles death of Brig (R) Amanullah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Brig (R) Amanullah.

In a condolence message, Asif Zardari, expressing sympathy with the family of Amanullah, said that in these hours of grief, the party and the party leadership are with the bereaved family.

Brig Amanullah, Secretary to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto passed away in Rawalpindi on Sunday, April 18.

He had served as the Secretary to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto from 1997 to 2007.

Asif Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul, strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.