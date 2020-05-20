UrduPoint.com
President PPPP Condoles Death Of Mian Iftikhar's Brother

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:51 PM

President PPPP condoles death of Mian Iftikhar's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday condoled the death of bother of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

In condolence message issued here, Asif Zardari expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of brother of Secretary General ANP.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Mian Iftikhar and other members bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

