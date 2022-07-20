UrduPoint.com

President Praises Cricket Team For Win Against Sri Lanka Despite "hiccups, Rain Scare"

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 07:11 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning against Sri Lanka in the first of two test match series, by achieving a high target in the fourth innings

"Congratulations Pakistan. Good confident cricket to achieve a high target in 4th innings.

Despite some hiccups and rain scare you made it," the president remarked on Twitter.

He praised Abdullah Shafique for "outstanding batting" who hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan chased down a record target of 342 at Galle leading to a victory by four wickets.

He also appreciated the performance of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan as well as "good bowling" by Nawaz.

"Mashallah you have become a formidable pack" the president commented.

Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Twitter Galle Babar Azam Arif Alvi

