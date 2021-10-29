UrduPoint.com

President Praises Green Shirts For Win Against Afghanistan Amidst "occasional Jitters"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

President praises Green Shirts for win against Afghanistan amidst "occasional jitters"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday appreciated the Pakistan cricket team for obtaining victory against Afghanistan by five wickets in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match.

Commenting on what was the third consecutive win of the country, the president said on Twitter, "Excellent win by the Green Shirts again making it sort of a habit.

" "Thumbs up. You do give us occasional jitters but continue to excel," he remarked.

The president also commiserated with the Afghanistan team.

"You have an outstanding bunch of world class spinners and a big future ahead of you," President Alvi remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan World Twitter Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

40 minutes ago
 UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve q ..

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve quality of life

1 hour ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch of Cybersecurity Di ..

Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch of Cybersecurity Dialogue With US a 'Big Thing'

40 minutes ago
 US Attorney Dismisses Remaining Count of Russia Na ..

US Attorney Dismisses Remaining Count of Russia National Tinkov's Indictment

40 minutes ago
 Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt es ..

Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt estimate

40 minutes ago
 Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorn ..

Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorney General Using Post for Poli ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.