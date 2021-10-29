President praises Green Shirts for win against Afghanistan amidst "occasional jitters"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday appreciated the Pakistan cricket team for obtaining victory against Afghanistan by five wickets in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match.

Commenting on what was the third consecutive win of the country, the president said on Twitter, "Excellent win by the Green Shirts again making it sort of a habit.

" "Thumbs up. You do give us occasional jitters but continue to excel," he remarked.

The president also commiserated with the Afghanistan team.

"You have an outstanding bunch of world class spinners and a big future ahead of you," President Alvi remarked.