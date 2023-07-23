President Praises Hamza Khan On Winning World Jn. Squash Championship
Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday appreciated Hamza Khan for winning the first World Squash Championship 2023 for Pakistan.
On a Twitter handle account, the president said that Pakistan had an unprecedented and yet unmatched supremacy in squash.
"I had personally watched many finals among our giants. After a long time a resurgent ray of hope. Well done," he tweeted.