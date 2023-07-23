President praises Hamza Khan on winning World Jn. Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday appreciated Hamza Khan for winning the first World Squash Championship 2023 for Pakistan.

On a Twitter handle account, the president said that Pakistan had an unprecedented and yet unmatched supremacy in squash.

"I had personally watched many finals among our giants. After a long time a resurgent ray of hope. Well done," he tweeted.