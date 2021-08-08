President praises NCOC for its outstanding job

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday appreciated the outstanding working of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) as an institute.

On his twitter handle, the president said that it was unique platform laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan which proved its worth with successful Covid 19 pandemic planning, bringing Pakistan in the forefronts of the comity of nations with regard to its successful strategy.

The president expressed his views as NCOC had successfully completed 500 days of its formation.

"Must appreciate work & institution of NCOC. Outstanding effort done by NCOC on the unique platform laid by the PM to ensure that the poor should not suffer with total lockdown. NCOC did wonders & proved that in smart planning Pakistan stands in the front row in comity of nations," the president posted.