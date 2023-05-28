President praises scientists, political, military leadership for achievement of nuclear capability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that the achievement of nuclear capability was indeed a remarkable feat for which country's scientists, engineers, political and military leadership of the time deserved high commendation.

In a message on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer, the president felicitated the Pakistani nation.

He said on this day 25 years ago, in response to India's nuclear tests, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests that was essential for maintaining the balance of power in the region.

"We must highly appreciate our political and military leadership that took wise decision at that time to achieve nuclear capability making defense of the country unassailable," President Secretariat Press Wing in a press release quoted the president as saying.

On this day, he said, the whole nation paid tribute to the contributions of their eminent engineers and scientists who made Pakistan a nuclear power within a short period of time.

For this, our whole nation was indebted to all those who played their part in making Pakistan the 1st Islamic nuclear power, he added.

The president further said, "On this day, let us pledge to make Pakistan a stronger country by investing in the intellectual development of our people and strengthening our cyber-security to ensure our defense."While praying for the country and nation, the president expressed that with their collective efforts, they would be able to make Pakistan's defence impregnable.