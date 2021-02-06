UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Prays For Safety Of Missing Ali Sadpara, Other Climbers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:35 PM

President prays for safety of missing Ali Sadpara, other climbers

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday prayed for the safety of renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his co-climbers who went missing during their expedition to summit K 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday prayed for the safety of renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his co-climbers who went missing during their expedition to summit K 2.

"I hope Ali Sadpara and his co-climbers are alive and fine," the president remarked on Twitter calling them "very brave mountaineers.

"Ali Sadpara along with climbers from Iceland and Chile is reported to be missing during his winter climb on K 2. They are out of contact since Friday. A rescue operation has been launched to locate the missing climbers.

However, the deputy commissioner of Shigar, in a tweet, confirmed that Sajid Sadpara, son of Ali Sadpara, who was also part of the expedition, had reached K 2 base camp.\867

Related Topics

Twitter Fine Iceland Chile From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

41 minutes ago

Airbus A320 Safely Lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo ..

3 minutes ago

Three nature reserves spreading over 18,000 acres ..

3 minutes ago

Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections

3 minutes ago

Provision of basic amenities top priority of prese ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Regulator Approves Sinovac Vaccine for Mas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.