President, Prime Minister condole demise of MNA Khayal Zaman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday condoled the demise of Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Haji Khayal Zaman.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Haji Khayal Zaman.

I was especially touched by his commitment & dedication when he attended an NA session for a crucial vote despite being so seriously ill. My condolences and prayers go to his family."President Dr Arif Alvi also condoled the death of the MNA.

In his tweet, he said, "My dear friend MNA Haji Khayal Zaman Orakzai of Hangu passed away today. It was indeed a pleasure to work with him when I was the Chief Whip in the National Assembly. May his soul rest in peace."