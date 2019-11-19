UrduPoint.com
President, Prime Minister Condole Sad Demise Of Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:39 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday extended sympathies and condolences to the president and the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, respectively, over the sad demise of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday extended sympathies and condolences to the president and the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, respectively, over the sad demise of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In their separate condolence messages, the president and prime minister expressed their sorrow and grief over the passing away of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, a foreign office statement issued here said.

They prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the departed soul as well as for fortitude and strength for the Al Nahyan family and the fraternal people of UAE in this difficult time, the statement added.

