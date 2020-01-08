President, Prime Minister express profound grief over loss of lives in Ukrainian plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines passengers plane in Tehran.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have lost their loved ones," the spokesperson of the foreign office in a press release said.

It said the leadership, government and people of Pakistan offered their sympathies and condolences to the governments and people of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the United Kingdom, whose nationals were reportedly on board the flight.