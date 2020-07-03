President, Prime Minister express sorrow over life loss in Sheikhupura train incident

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a train accident near Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a train accident near Sheikhupura.

The President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic incident.

They also directed for provision of best medical treatment to the injured.