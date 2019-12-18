President, Prime Minister felicitate Qatari leadership on national day of Qatar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have conveyed their heartiest felicitations to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khaleefa Al-Thani, respectively

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial and fraternal ties based on shared faith, culture and heritage, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here Wednesday.

In their messages, the President and the Prime Minister have expressed their desire to further strengthen the brotherly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.