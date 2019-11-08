UrduPoint.com
President, Prime Minister Felicitate Sheikh Khalifa On His Re-election As UAE's President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

President, Prime Minister felicitate Sheikh Khalifa on his re-election as UAE's President

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday felicitated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on his re-election as the President of the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday felicitated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on his re-election as the President of the United Arab Emirates.In their congratulatory messages, the President and the Prime Minister have lauded the visionary leadership of Sheikh Khalifa and his invaluable contribution to UAE's progress and prosperity, a foreign office statement issued here said.

The President and the Prime Minister have also expressed the resolve to further fortify the fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE and to take this vital partnership to a new level.

