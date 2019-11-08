- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday felicitated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on his re-election as the President of the United Arab Emirates.In their congratulatory messages, the President and the Prime Minister have lauded the visionary leadership of Sheikh Khalifa and his invaluable contribution to UAE's progress and prosperity, a foreign office statement issued here said.
The President and the Prime Minister have also expressed the resolve to further fortify the fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE and to take this vital partnership to a new level.