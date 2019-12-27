UrduPoint.com
President, Prime Minister, FM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday conveyed their sympathies and condolences over the tragic plane crash in Almaty airport at Kazakhstan in which 12 persons lost their lives and several were injured

In separate messages to their respective counterparts, the president and the prime minister expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Kazakhstan, and shared the grief and pain of their Kazak brethren.

They also prayed for the early recovery of those injured, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

