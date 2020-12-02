UrduPoint.com
President, Prime Minister Grieved Over Death Of Mir Zafarullah Jamali

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mir Zafarullah Jamali

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

According to a press release, the president expressing his condolence and sympathies with the bereaved family, prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Separately, the prime minister in a tweet posted "Saddened to hear of the passing of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. My condolences and prayers go to his family." The president said that late Jamali had been respected for being a prominent member of the National Assembly.

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passed away in a hospital in Rawalpindi today at the age of 76, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack last week.

Jamali, had served the country as a prime minister from November 2002 to June 2004. Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was born on January 1, 1944, in a small village Rojhan Jamali in Balochistan province. He belonged to Baloch political family of Mir Jaffar Khan Jamali.

He had a long political career and remained a member of the parliament.

