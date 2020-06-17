UrduPoint.com
President, Prime Minister Grieved Over Death Of Renowned TV Compere Tariq Aziz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of renowned TV compere Tariq Aziz

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the passing away of renowned television and radio compere Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the passing away of renowned television and radio compere Tariq Aziz.

In their separate condolence messages, the President and the Prime Minister paid tribute to Tariq Aziz for his immense contribution for the field of television.

President Alvi termed Tariq Aziz "an institution in his field".

The President offered condolence to the family of Tariq Aziz and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet said, "Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our tv game shows." "My condolences and prayers go to his family," the prime minister wrote.

