President, Prime Minister Strongly Condemn Quetta Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:54 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned the blast that took place in Quetta causing loss of precious lives and leaving some others injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned the blast that took place in Quetta causing loss of precious lives and leaving some others injured.

In their separate messages, both the president and the prime minister expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured.

They also directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

The prime minister sought a report from the provincial administration on the incident.

The president viewed that the terrorists were making wicked attempts to create unrest in the country; however the nation was united to foil such designs.

