President promulgates Anti-Rape Ordinance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020 for expeditious redressal of rape and sexual abuse crimes in respect of women and children through special investigation teams and special courts providing for efficacious procedures, speedy trial, evidence and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

"The President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, shall establish as many Special Courts throughout the country, as he may deem necessary, to try the scheduled offenses.

"The President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, shall appoint any person as a Judge of the Special Court, who is or has been a Sessions Judge or Additional Sessions Judge, or has been an advocate of the High Court for a period of not less than ten years, and is not more than seventy years of age at the time of appointment," according to a copy of the ordinance available with APP.

The ordinance, which has come into force at once, will extend to the whole country.