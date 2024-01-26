President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Ordinance has been issued to facilitate the citizens in Pakistan and the Diaspora abroad and to fulfill Pakistan’s obligations under the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi has promulgated the Apostille Ordinance 2024, waiving attestation of foreign public documents.

The Apostille Convention facilitates the use of public documents abroad by waiving the traditional requirement of multiple legalizations/attestations.

The President promulgated the Ordinance, on the advice of the Prime Minister, in terms of Article 89 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.