President Promulgates China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Ordinance 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:07 PM

President promulgates China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Ordinance 2019

President Dr. Arif Alvi has promulgated an Ordinance to provide for establishment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has promulgated an Ordinance to provide for establishment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

The Ordinance promulgated by the president on October 5 in exercise of his powers under clause (1) of Article 89 of the Constitution and issued here on Monday, may be called as the "China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Ordinance 2019".

The Ordinance extends to the whole of Pakistan. Section 1 of the Ordinance shall come into force at once and other provisions shall come into force on such date of dates as the prime minister may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint and different dates may be appointed for different provisions.

The establishment of CPEC Authority was aimed at accelerating the pace of CPEC related activities, find new drivers of growth, unlock the potential of interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.

