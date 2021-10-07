UrduPoint.com

President Promulgates National Accountability (Amendment-II) Ordinance 2021

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

President promulgates National Accountability (Amendment-II) Ordinance 2021

The chairman NAB will be appointed for a period of further four years after completion of his or her term.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated National Accountability (Amendment-II) Ordinance 2021 under Article 89 of the Constitution.

Under the said Ordinance, Section 4 of the Ordinance 1999 has been amended and the President in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan will establish accountability courts in the country.

Section 6 of the Ordinance 1999 also amended under which the President will appoint the NAB chairman in consultation with the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition.

In case, there is no consensus on the appointment of new NAB chairman, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee.

In that case, the Speaker National Assembly will constitute a parliamentary committee with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition benches.

According to the Ordinance, the term of NAB chairman’s office will be of four years.

The chairman NAB will be appointed for a period of further four years after completion of his or her term.

Under the new amendment, the incumbent chairman will perform his duties till the appointment of new chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau From Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Speaker Razumkov

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Speaker Razumkov

8 minutes ago
 ANP Chief grieved over losses in Baluchistan earth ..

ANP Chief grieved over losses in Baluchistan earthquake

8 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop solar projects i ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop solar projects in Iraq with total capacity of ..

17 minutes ago
 More than 100 Haitians repatriated from Mexico

More than 100 Haitians repatriated from Mexico

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Surges to Hi ..

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Surges to Highest Level Since December 31

20 minutes ago
 'Naat Khawani' competition to be held on Oct 9

'Naat Khawani' competition to be held on Oct 9

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.