President promulgates National Accountability (Amendment-II) Ordinance 2021

The chairman NAB will be appointed for a period of further four years after completion of his or her term.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated National Accountability (Amendment-II) Ordinance 2021 under Article 89 of the Constitution.

Under the said Ordinance, Section 4 of the Ordinance 1999 has been amended and the President in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan will establish accountability courts in the country.

Section 6 of the Ordinance 1999 also amended under which the President will appoint the NAB chairman in consultation with the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition.

In case, there is no consensus on the appointment of new NAB chairman, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee.

In that case, the Speaker National Assembly will constitute a parliamentary committee with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition benches.

According to the Ordinance, the term of NAB chairman’s office will be of four years.

Under the new amendment, the incumbent chairman will perform his duties till the appointment of new chairman.