President Promulgates Ordinance For Urgent Data Provision To NADRA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:56 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday promulgated an ordinance binding all the agencies to immediately provide the required data to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday promulgated an ordinance binding all the agencies to immediately provide the required data to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Through the NADRA (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, issued under Article 89 of the constitution, section VI of NADRA Ordinance 2000 has been amended.

According to ordinance, the non-provision of the required data to NADRA would be declared an indiscipline which would follow action under the relevant laws.

