President promulgates PPC (Amendment) Ordinance 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi has promulgated the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 , further amending the Pakistan Penal Code Act XLV of 1860, which has come into force at once.

Following in the text of the ordinance, which was promulgated on Thursday and issued on Friday:"In the Pakistan Penal code (Act XLV of 1860, the following should be substituted, 462-0 Cognizance; the offences punishable under this chapter shall be cognizable but the police shall not take cognizance of an offence under this Chapter except where information of such offence is provided to the police in writing by a duly authorized officer (no below Grade 17) of Government or by an officer of an equivalent grade of a Distribution Lincensee as the case may be."