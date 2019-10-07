UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Promulgates Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

President promulgates Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019

President Dr. Arif Alvi has promulgated the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 to amend certain laws including the Customs Act, 1969 (Act IV of 1969) and the Sales Tax Act, 1990

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has promulgated the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 to amend certain laws including the Customs Act, 1969 (Act IV of 1969) and the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The ordinance, promulgated by the president on October 6 and issued here on Monday shall come into force at once.

The president promulgated the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

Related Topics

October 2019 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens from various cities call on Chief Minster ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister reviews proposed plans of Bundal Is ..

4 minutes ago

Iran to Launch Auxiliary Part of Arak Heavy Water ..

4 minutes ago

Maulana inciting seminaries students to gain polit ..

4 minutes ago

Over 90 Activists Detained in Amsterdam for Blocki ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.