President promulgates Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019

President Dr. Arif Alvi has promulgated the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 to amend certain laws including the Customs Act, 1969 (Act IV of 1969) and the Sales Tax Act, 1990

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has promulgated the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 to amend certain laws including the Customs Act, 1969 (Act IV of 1969) and the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The ordinance, promulgated by the president on October 6 and issued here on Monday shall come into force at once.

The president promulgated the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 89 of the Constitution.