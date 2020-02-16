UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President PTI GB Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Naeemul Haq

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 01:00 PM

President PTI GB expresses grief over sad demise of Naeemul Haq

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Therik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Gilgit Baltistan, Syed Jafar Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Naeemul Haq, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and founder member of the party.

In a condolence message he paid glowing tributes to the late PTI leader for his services to the party since its inception.

He said Naeem was a trusted partner of Prime Minister, Imran Khan who devoted himself for the party.

Jafar Shah said Naeem's death is a great loss for the party. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Gilgit Baltistan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAEâ€™s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

13 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.