President PTI GB expresses grief over sad demise of Naeemul Haq

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Therik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Gilgit Baltistan, Syed Jafar Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Naeemul Haq, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and founder member of the party.

In a condolence message he paid glowing tributes to the late PTI leader for his services to the party since its inception.

He said Naeem was a trusted partner of Prime Minister, Imran Khan who devoted himself for the party.

Jafar Shah said Naeem's death is a great loss for the party. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.